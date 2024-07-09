For Mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Got 'Stung By The Tattoo Bee'

Riddhima with Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni truly deserves the title of best daughter. Why? The Delhi-based jewellery designer got a tattoo dedicated to her mother, actress Neetu Kapoor. FYI: Riddhima and family have jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate Neetu Kapoor's birthday. She turned 66 on July 8. On Monday, Riddhima shared a picture on Instagram Stories of the tattoo on the side of her wrist. It reads "Kuks." Now, what does it mean, you might wonder? Well, it is a cute nickname given to her by Neetu Kapoor. In her caption, Riddhima wrote, “Stung by the tattoo bee on my mom's bday and loving it! She calls me ‘Kuks'.” She also added the word, “Inked.” Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The couple also have a son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor never miss a chance to set mother-daughter goals. Not too long ago, Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor and their mother appeared on the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the video shared on Instagram, Kapil Sharma can be seen introducing the trio. The side note read, “Keeping up with the Kapoors kyunki yeh lagayenge #TheGreatIndianKapilShow mein chaar chaand [Keeping up with the Kapoors because they will add sparkle to #TheGreatIndianKapilShow]”

Last year, on Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday, Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara Sahni, and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Portofino, Italy. Riddhima uploaded a family moment on Instagram and wished her mother a happy birthday. Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were MIA from the birthday trip. Riddhima's caption read, “Happy Birthday, Maa. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing Alia Bhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino.”

Riddhima Kapoor will soon be seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, alongside Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.