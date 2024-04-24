Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Sister-In-Law Alia Bhatt: 'My Brother Has Lucked Out With Her'

Image was shared on YouTube. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who will soon be making her acting debut with web series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, in a recent interview with Galatta India talked about how her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt supported the Kapoor family during Rishi Kapoor's death and became a great source of comfort for Ranbir. “She was a great support. She has been there at a bad time and she has been a part of it." Talking about Alia, she went on to say, "She is a lovely girl. She is extremely loving and very kind and the best thing about her is that she is very giving. My brother has lucked out with her. Even she is very lucky.”

Meanwhile, Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to feature in the third part of the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Days after announcing the big news of her debut, Riddhima treated her fans and followers to some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming show. In the pictures shared, Riddhima can be seen looking stunning in a royal blue gown. She captioned the images as "Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix." Bollywood Wives aka Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh dropped heart emojis below the post.

Last month, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the poster from the show and she wrote in an Instagram post, "More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you've ever seen them be. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix." This is what Riddhima posted:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actor Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara.