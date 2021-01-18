'That's Just My Face': Jennifer Lopez To Troll Who Insisted She Had Botox

Jennifer Lopez shared this image. (courtesy jlo)

Jennifer Lopez, 51, surely knows how to give it back to trolls. Oh and also, she has "never done botox." The singer-actress who recently launched a skincare product line, JLo Beauty, was busy promoting it at a Sephora store, a video from which she shared on her Instagram profile on Monday. In the video, JLo can be seen promoting a product from her newly launched skincare line - called That Limitless Glow. She described the effect of the product with these words: "Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. Leave it on for 20 minutes, and I feel like it took 10 years off my face."

However, a few Instagram users accused the star of getting botox done. "But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," an Instagram user wrote on Jennifer Lopez's video. JLo was quick to respond to the comment and she wrote: "LOL that's just my face!...For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!"

This is the video that Jennifer Lopez shared:

Botox or no botox, we love Jennifer Lopez. Last week, the actress posted a set of stunning pictures on Instagram and added ROFL captions to them. In one of the pictures, she could be seen in a green swimsuit, while in the other one she was dressed in a printed jacket. "How last week started. How it's going this week," she captioned it.

This is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the film Hustlers. She and Shakira also turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a giant dance party last year. Their iconic dance routine became an instant hit on social media.