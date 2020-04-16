Mithila Palkar "Dared" To Take The Jennifer Lopez Superbowl Challenge. Here's How She Did

Mithila Palkar just reminded us of Jennifer Lopez's power-packed performance at the Superbowl half-time this year! Since JLo and Shakira's dance party on the Superbowl stage in February this year, the JLo Superbowl half-time challenge has become a favourite one on TikTok and other platflorms. Several weeks later, but Mithila Palkar did contribute to the JLo Superbowl Challenge with a video of her own. She shared it on Instagram and wrote: "Dared to do the JLo Superbowl Challenge." It requires you to dance to perform your favourite piece of choreography from Jennifer Lopez's performance at the Superbowl and Mithila picked the most viral segment from it - when JLo grooved to a remixed version of Lento by Nfasis and J balvin.

Mithila, who is also exploring several options to keep herself busy during quarantine, added in her post that she learnt the steps only last evening: "Growing up, I always learnt dance by watching videos on YouTube. I watched them a few million times until I could fairly emulate the steps (and until Swarali came into my life to actually teach me!). Last evening, after many years, I spent my time learning this choreography on YouTube. It felt so rejuvenating!"

So, how did she do?

Here's how Jennifer Lopez had set the Superbowl stage on fire:

Mithila Palkar is best known for her role as Kavya in the web series Little Things, which now streams on Netflix. Mithila made her Bollywood debut in Nikhil Advani directed Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. She starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan, which was her first Bollywood film in a lead role. Mithila also headlined Netflix film Chopsticks, co-starring Abhay Deol. Mithila has another Netflix film Tribhanga in the line-up.

