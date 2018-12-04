That Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Orlando Video? It Was 'The Bachelors Crashing' The Bachelorette

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted in Orlando. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy in November Deepika took her bachelorette trip in August in Orlando "It became one big party with all our friends," she said

Remember the videos and photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Universal Studios in Orlando, which went crazy viral in August? It appears that it was from Deepika's bachelorette trip, which was "crashed by the bachelors," she told GQ Magazine. Deepika said: "The bachelors crashed my bachelorette! Eventually, it became one big party with all our friends. We were in Orlando for a week and the aim was to get on the scariest roller coasters, to feel that rush of adrenaline, like you're flying." Giving the details of her trip, Deepika added: "We went on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit (at Universal Studios), which Ellen DeGeneres posted about a while back. And the VR Avatar rides (at Disney's Animal Kingdom), for which we had to stand in line for two-and-a-half to three hours, were phenomenal."

Here's the aforementioned video of Deepika and Ranveer being spotted by a fan in Orlando in August, which went crazy viral then:

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years and got married as per Konkani rituals in Italy on November 14 and then as per Sindhi traditions on November 15.

In the interview to GQ, Deepika also talked about Ranveer Singh, the man behind camera. "He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That's not to say that his irrepressible energy isn't him, it's very him. He's a real people's person, but there's a quiet side to him too... He's sensitive, and so am I, and it makes it easier to share a life with someone who understands that," she said.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of Simmba, the trailer of which hit the Internet on Monday. Meanwhile, Deepika is currently focussing on a project with director Meghna Gulzar, reportedly based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.