Thank You For Coming At TIFF: Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Special Note - 'You Made Me Cry'

Bhumi Pednekar shared this iamge. (Courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming has rightly grabbed the headlines. Courtesy: The fab five cast —Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Thank You For Coming has received an overwhelming response at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Now, Bhumi has expressed her gratitude on Instagram. The actress has shared a series of pictures and videos with her co-stars. She has also thanked everyone for all the love. The opening frame features Bhumi ruling the red carpet in a gorgeous strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. We also get a glimpse of Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani and producer Ekta Kapoor in Bhumi's TIFF album.

In one of the clips, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen wiping her tears as she addresses the audience. Sharing the post, Bhumi wrote, “You made me cry. Thank you, Toronto, for the love. You have given me memories for a lifetime. What happened on the red carpet and screening is something I will never forget. Thank you, TIFF, Cameron Bailey and the jury for selecting our film. This has been such a wonderful experience. We have begun with a bang. Can't wait to experience this back home.”

Now, look at how the Thank You For Coming squad announced their arrival in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the first song Haanji from Thank You For Coming has been making all the right noises on social media. Be it the peppy beats or Bhumi Pednekar and team's dance moves, the track has ticked all the boxes.

Thank You For Coming, co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd, will hit theatres worldwide on October 6.