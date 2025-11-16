Imran Khan On What Took Him 10 Years For Acting Comeback: "I've Been Through A Divorce"

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who took a break from films a decade ago, is all set to return. For the actor, returning to cinema was never about reclaiming lost fame. Instead, he puts it as a “natural progression”, the kind that only happens when life reshapes you much more than a film career.

Preparing for his next project with Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam, Imran shared that his years away were spent navigating a divorce and prioritising personal growth, a period that ultimately led him back to filmmaking.

“The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life,” he told Hindustan Times.

“It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have a collective life experience. He's been married, and I've been through a divorce.”

Inside Imran Khan And Danish Aslam's Upcoming Venture

Their new project comes 15 years after the release of Break Ke Baad (2010). Without giving away details, the actor shared, “It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with dear friends. The shoot is complete, and it's in post-production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date.”

He also spoke about Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada's entry to the project and how they have been adding their personal touch to it. “It was a co-creative decision. We all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film. We were pretty upfront about it. She brought a good vibe to the set,” he said, adding, “It was the same with Gurfateh (Pirzada). In fact, this is the happiest set I've ever been on.”

What Changed Imran Khan's Career

Reflecting on how Danish approached him for Break Ke Baad, Imran shared, “I was shooting for I Hate Luv Storys (2010) when Danish came in for a narration of Break Ke Baad. He hates narrations, and I don't do well listening to narrations, so I said ‘no thanks' and left.”

What changed his mind?

“Later, I met him at a party and we hit it off well. Halfway through the conversation, I realised it's the same guy whose script I had turned down. That's when he sent me a draft to read, and it clicked with me. We were shooting the film a couple of months later,” he added.

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. He then made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.