Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Kusha, Shibani, Dolly, Thank You For Being The Chicest Clique Around

Thank You For Coming premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival

Bollywood fans are counting down the days until the release of the chick flick Thank You For Coming. The excitement reached a fever pitch as the star-studded cast jetted off to Canada for the movie's grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The fab five – Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi – rocked the event with their stunning looks at the Roy Thomson Hall and Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 15. Now, let's dive into the glamorous fashion choices that these five leading ladies made to woo everyone in Toronto.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar And Shehnaaz Stylishly Shake A Leg On Haanji In Chic Co-Ords

Bhumi Pednekar was all about chic sophistication in her stunning all-black outfit. She rocked Australian designer Toni Maticevski's creation – a one-shoulder dress with an asymmetric hem and stylish white fringe detailing. Bhumi paired it perfectly with thigh-high boots and classy ear studs. With her hair parted in the middle and soft nude makeup, she absolutely nailed the premiere look.

Bhumi Pednekar at TIFF 2023

Kusha Kapila decided to dazzle in an all-white outfit that was pure perfection. She picked her stunning ensemble from the high-end brand Safiyaa. Her top featured an asymmetrical neckline adorned with some silver bling. The full-sleeved pattern elevated the sophistication of her look. Kusha paired the top with white flared pants. Dangling earrings added a chic vibe, while her glossy lips, fluttery eyes, and dewy base makeup sealed the deal on her elegant appearance.

Kusha Kapila at TIFF 2023

Shehnaaz Gill decided to skip the classic white and black and went for a stunning midnight blue number by designer Nicolas Jebran. Her dress sported a strapless design, a corseted bodice, some eye-catching embellishments on the torso, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She kept it simple with elegant ear studs and high heels. Her makeup featured smoky eyes and glossy lips, while her hair, styled in subtle curls, added the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Also Read: Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh And Shibani Bedi Have Gone From Influencers To Bollywood Fashionistas

Shehnaaz Gill at TIFF 2023

Dolly Singh lit up the Thank You For Coming premiere in dreamy pastels. She wore a mini skirt paired with a wrap-around crop top that turned heads. The top had an extended trailing detail that added a touch of drama, while the skirt featured intricate embroidery for that extra charm. With her hair elegantly tied in a top bun updo, Dolly decided to go jewellery-free and let her high heels do the talking.

Dolly Singh at TIFF 2023

Shibani Bedi brought pure class to the red carpet with her stunning long black jacket. What really caught our eye was how she paired it with a vibrant sunset skirt in mesmerising pink and orange shades. Her hair swept back into a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of elegance to her already breathtaking look.

Shibani Bedi at TIFF 2023

Thank You For Coming will hit the big screens on October 6.

Also Read: In Lehengas, Dresses And Co-Ord Sets, Bhumi Pednekar Stirs Up A Fashion Fest In Latest Thank You For Coming Posters