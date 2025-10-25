<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Witnesses A Dip

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has seen a steady decline in box office numbers since opening day.

What's Happening

On the fourth day, it registered its first single-digit haul.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma earned an estimated Rs 9.5 crore on its fourth day, bringing its domestic net total to Rs 65.5 crore.

Background

In comparison, other recent Diwali releases have performed far better, even if they were not unanimously hailed as hits.

Tiger 3 had crossed Rs 200 crore by its fourth day and later reached Rs 464 crore worldwide.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which shares a genre space closer to Thamma, collected Rs 124 crore by the same point and finished with Rs 389 crore globally.

Meanwhile, Singham Again stood at Rs 139 crore by day four and went on to earn Rs 372 crore worldwide.

Against these, Thamma's numbers show a sharper drop.

The dip is also reflected in theatre occupancy, which averaged around 13.63%.

In contrast, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, another Diwali release that opened with far fewer screens, has remained stable.

The film has collected Rs 28.25 crore in four days with less than half the number of shows allotted to Thamma.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Janardan Kadam, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma in the ensemble cast.