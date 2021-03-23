Thalaivi Trailer: From Cinema To Chief Minister, Kangana Ranaut Brings Jayalalithaa's Journey To Life

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights 'Thalaivi' is slated to release in cinemas on April 23

Vijay has directed the film

The film's trailer was released on Kangana Ranaut's birthday

Kangana Ranaut, who celebrates her 34th birthday today, shared the trailer of her upcoming project Thalaivi, which brings to screen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. The 3-and-a-half minute video begins with the initial chapters of Jayalalithaa's life - her career in the film industry. The trailer also touched upon her equation with MG Ramachandran (MGR), played by Arvind Swami, who was like a mentor to Jayalalithaa. The latter half of the trailer focuses on the late leader's career, of how she forayed into politics and became an icon. To sum it up, the trailer chronicles Jayalalithaa's story from a superstar actress, to a woman in power. It focuses on "the story we all know, the life story we don't know."

Kangana Ranaut, who received her fourth National Film Award on Monday for her performances in the 2019-released films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, shared the much-awaited trailer of the film and she wrote: "The Iron lady of India who devoted her whole life towards the betterment of her own people. She started as an actress who the masses loved and went on to become a leader who the masses looked up to."

Check out the trailer of Thalaivi here:

In order to make her portrayal as Jayalalithaa authentic, Kangana Ranaut underwent drastic body transformation - gaining about 20 kgs for her role in the film. The actress shared her journey in the form of these pictures, a day before the film's trailer launch.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn't the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Thalaivi is slated to release in cinemas on April 23 this year. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.