Thalaivi: Arvind Swami As MG Ramachandran In Striking New Look

Thalaivi: Arvind Swami shared this photo. (Image courtesy: thearvindswami )

Highlights Arvind Swami shared new look posters on MGR's death anniversary

"I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar's memory, today," he wrote

Thalaivi is based on the story of late political leader J Jayalalithaa

The makers of Thalaivi unveiled new stills of Arvind Swami as former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran on the actor-turned-politician's death anniversary on Thursday. MG Ramachandran, fondly called MGR, was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for ten consecutive years (1977-1987). He died on December 24, 1987. In the loving memory of the late chief minister, Arvind Swami shared new look posters of himself as MGR and wrote: "It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director AL Vijay and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar's memory, today. #Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR."

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, is based on the story of the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa and Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role in it. MGR was a very important person in the life and career of Jayalalithaa but more on that later.

First, check out pictures of Arvind Swami dressed as MG Ramachandran:

It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri@shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar's memory, today.#Thalaivi#MGR#ArvindSwamiasMGRpic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

Arvind Swami shared the first look poster of himself as MGR earlier in January. In case you haven't seen that yet, take a look now:

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

MG Ramachandran was like a mentor to J Jayalalithaa. After quitting political party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1972, he formed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and rose to power again in 1977. He remained the chief minister of Tamil Nadu till his death in December 1987.

Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look of herself as Jayalalithaa and later shared several updates of her forthcoming film. Take a look:

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri@ShaaileshRSingh#ALVijaypic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.