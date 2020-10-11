Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Shares An Update On The Jayalalithaa Biopic

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Thalaivi. (courtesy: kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Sunday morning, courtesy her forthcoming project Thalaivi. The actress, who resumed shooting for the film after seven months, shared new BTS pictures from the sets of the Jayalalithaa biopic. Thalaivi brings to screen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. In the greyscale pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut, the actress can be seen dressed in a saree. She can also be seen wearing a mask in one of the pictures. Sharing pictures from the sets of the film, the actress wrote: "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team."

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri@ShaaileshRSingh#ALVijaypic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut resumed the shooting of her film Thalaivi this month. Earlier, she posted pictures of herself along with the film's director AL Vijay. "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director AL Vijay ji. There are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set. #Thalaivi," she tweeted.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivipic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Earlier this year, the makers of the film shared Arvind Swami's first look as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) from the film. Sharing his look from the film, Arvind Swami tweeted: "Here is my first look as Puratchi Thalaivar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in Thalaivi."

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.