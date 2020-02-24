Thalaivi: Presenting Kangana Ranaut As Jayalalithaa On The Leader's 72nd Birth Anniversary

A throwback photo of Jayalaithaa (R). Kangana in Thalaivi(L). (courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of the late political leader Jayalalithaa, the makers of Thalaivi released a new look from the film. On Monday morning, the makers shared a new picture, in which the film's lead actress Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed as Jayalalithaa. She can be seen wearing a white saree, a red bindi on her forehead and a warm smile. Sharing the look from the film, the actress' team on social media, wrote: "Revealing Kangana's look from the film Thalaivi on the occasion of 72nd Birth Anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The film is based on the story of the life of J Jayalalithaa, and touts to shed light on the lesser known aspects of her life." Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, brings onscreen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film remembered Jayalalithaa on her 72nd birth anniversary by sharing a throwback picture of the legendary leader. The caption on the post read, "Remembering the super-lady J Jayalalithaa on her 72nd birth anniversary. Her life's story speaks volumes about the stout-heartedness and the leadership qualities she possessed. Kangana and everyone who loves her and follows her teachings, denotes her as Jaya Amma."

Speaking of her transformation into Jayalalithaa, Kangana had told mid-day, in an interview last year that she had to take "hormone pills." Kanagana told mid-day, "Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain."

Arvind Swami plays Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) in Thalaivi. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, this year.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, co-starring Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas in the pipeline, in which she will play an Air Force pilot.