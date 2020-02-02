Presenting Kangana Ranaut's New Look From Thalaivi - The Jayalalithaa Biopic

Highlights
- The film is being directed by Vijay
- Arvind Swami plays MGR in the film
- The film is slated to release on June 26
Kangana Ranaut's new look from her forthcoming film Thalaivi - the Jayalalithaa biopic, surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the look from the film. In the photograph, the film's lead actress Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed in a red saree paired with a green blouse and golden jewelry. The actress seems to be gearing up for a classical dance performance in the picture. Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, brings onscreen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career.
The first look from the film was revealed in November, last year. A section of the Internet called Kangana's look as the late politician "fake." ICYMI, this is the look we are referring to:
The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told!— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 23, 2019
Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020@KanganaTeam@vishinduri@ShaaileshRSingh@BrindaPrasad1@KarmaMediaEnt@TSeries@vibri_mediapic.twitter.com/lTLtcq0bsd
Last month, the makers of the film shared Arvind Swami's first look as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) from the film. Sharing his look from the film, Arvind Swami tweeted:"Here is my first look as Puratchi Thalaivar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in Thalaivi."
Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw— arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020
Speaking of her transformation into Jayalalithaa, Kangana had told mid-day, in an interview last year that she had to take "hormone pills." Kanagana told mid-day," Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain."
Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, this year.