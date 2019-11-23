Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut Trolled For 'Looking Fake'

Kangana Ranaut's first look poster of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi failed to impress a section of the Internet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 23, 2019 16:04 IST
Kangana Ranaut on the poster of Thalaivi (courtesy KanganaTeam)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Thalaivi' is all set to release in June 2020
  2. The first poster was also accompanied by a teaser
  3. Kangana was trolled for "looking hilarious" in the first look poster

The first look poster of Thalaivi - the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa - released on Saturday and encountered mixed reactions on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of Jayalalithaa in the biopic, indeed looks unrecognisable in the poster and while fans of the actress tweeted about anticipating yet another National Award for her, a section of Twitter was not impressed and decided to troll Kangana for "looking fake". "Kangana looking hilarious with 1 kg make-up," read a tweet while another user added: "This looks so freaking fake". Several others had just one word to describe Kangana's look as Jayalalithaa - "disaster" while many users laughed out loud on Twitter, reacting with the LOL emojis. Some on Twitter also found Kangana's look as Jayalalithaa less like Thalaiva and more like Smriti Irani and Anil Kapoor's oversized character from the film Badhai Ho Badhai.

Kangana Ranaut's team shared the first look poster of Thalaiva on Twitter with these words: "The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting Kangana Ranaut, in and as # Thalaivi." The poster was also accompanied by a teaser of the film.

The poster was also shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and here's how a section of Twitter reacted:

Disappointed fans of Kangana Ranaut hoped that upcoming posters of Thalaiva "will do justice". Here's what one user tweeted: "Make-up achcha nahi kia. Baaki acting will be the key. She is my favourite. So hope other posters will do justice."

However, there were also those who were impressed by Kangana's first look poster of Thalaivi and cheered for the actress on Twitter.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is slated to hit screens on June 26, 2020. The film also stars Roja actor Arvind Swamy. Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya and next has the film Panga in her line-up.



