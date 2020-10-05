Trending: Kangana Ranaut On The Sets Of Thalaivi. See Pics

Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut with AL Vijay. (courtesy KanganaTeam)

Kangana Ranaut, who resumed shooting for her forthcoming film Thalaivi on Sunday, shared BTS moments from the sets of the Jayalalithaa biopic on Monday. Besides Kangana Ranaut, the pictures also feature the film's director AL Vijay, who the actress described as an "absolutely talented and most affectionate" in her latest tweet. Kangana, dressed in a saree and bespectacled in a few pictures, can be seen sporting a no-makeup look and her hair is styled in a braid. She accompanied the post with these words, "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director AL Vijay ji. There are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set. #Thalaivi."

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivipic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Ahead of the film's shooting, Kangana Ranaut shared a post in which she wrote that she is excited to resume work after 7 months. Kangana, who had been staying with her family in Himachal Pradesh for the last few months, flew to the "southern part of India" (her words) for the film's shoot. The film's shoot was halted due the coronavirus pandemic. "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project Thalaivi, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic," she tweeted.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of the late political leader Jayalalithaa, the makers of Thalaivi released a new look from the film. The first look of Kangana Ranaut for the film Thalaivi was revealed the in November, last year.

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, brings to screen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. In the film, Arvind Swami will feature as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR). The film will be co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh and it will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.