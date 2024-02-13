Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Is At Rs 30 Crore And Counting

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

The box office numbers for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya experienced a decline on its fourth day. According to a Sacnilk report, the film, which marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, earned Rs 3.75 crore on day 4. As of now, the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has garnered a domestic total of Rs 30.85 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya narrates a love story between a man and an AI robot, with Shahid Kapoor portraying Aryan Agnihotri and Kriti Sanon as Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka Sifra. Audiences are also praising the performances of Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar.

On Thursday night, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya organised a special screening of the movie. Shahid Kapoor's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter also attended the event and shared his thoughts about the film in his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and the directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Ishaan gave a shout-out to the film, saying, "TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film!" He expressed, "So much more than meets the eye! The conversation will linger beyond the theatre! Enjoyed thoroughly," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In a heartfelt note to his elder brother, Ishaan acknowledged, "What a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did." About Kriti Sanon, he wrote, "How incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic." For context, while Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter is Neelima Azeem's son from her second marriage to Rajesh Khattar.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 out of 5 stars and wrote, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is hopelessly half-baked fare. Nary a word that the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer intones is in the realms of meaningful conversation, let alone comprehension. If it is ever funny, it is only unintentionally so. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah for Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rom-com that masquerades as a family drama and manages to be neither.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.