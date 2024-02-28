Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Next Stop - Rs 80 Crore

Kriti and Shahid in a still from the film. (courtesy: maddockfilms)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyawitnessed a slight dip in its earnings on the third Tuesday of its release. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 0.75 crore on day 19, after earning Rs 0.8 crore on its third Monday [day 18]. With this, the film's domestic box office collection stands at Rs 75.40 crore, with the first week collecting Rs 44.35 crore and the second-week numbers standing at Rs 21.65 crore. At its core, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a love story with a sci-fi twist. It narrates the love story between an engineer and an AI-generated robot, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon respectively. While the film features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles, Janhvi Kapoor appears in a guest appearance.

Speaking about the stellar ensemble cast, Shahid Kapoor shared that he felt “fortunate” to work alongside veterans like Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. During the film's promotional campaign, Shahid Kapoor spoke about Dharmendra: “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather.”

About Dimple Kapadia, he added: “I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily, she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my maasi [aunt] in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

Shahid Kapoor shared: “I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there.” Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.