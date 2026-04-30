Terence Lewis Was Asked To "Get Out" Of Church By Priest When He Was 12: 'I Asked Too Many Questions'

Choreographer Terence Lewis recently opened up about his early life, recalling how growing up in a deeply religious household led him to question organised faith at a very young age.

What's Happening

Speaking on IIMUN's Before I Became Me, hosted by Rishabh Shah, Terence Lewis shared that his curiosity about religion began when he was still a child.

He revealed that he had read the Bible at a young age and revisited it again a few years later, which sparked a series of questions.

Lewis explained that his questioning of religious teachings did not sit well within his immediate environment, and it eventually led to him being asked to leave the church.

"By the age of eight and nine, I first read the bible and then re-read it at the age of 12... that's when I started asking questions... there were a lot of discrepancies and the priests also couldn't answer. At one point he said, get out, leave. You are asking too many questions," Terence said..

He also spoke about the emotional impact this phase had on his family, particularly his mother.

"When I started to question religion, that was the hardest thing for my mother... I know I put her through a lot of grief," he added.

Drawing a distinction between personal belief and institutional structures, Lewis said, "The Christian faith, not Jesus Christ... but the system, the church... why should I need to listen to this person's version of the Bible, and why can't I make my own decision?"

Background

Over the years, Terence Lewis has built a strong reputation in the Indian dance industry.

He gained widespread recognition as a judge on shows like Dance India Dance, where he became known for his technical expertise and mentoring style.

In addition to choreographing for films and stage productions, he has also worked on international performances.

He is the founder of the Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company, which focuses on promoting contemporary dance in India and training new talent.