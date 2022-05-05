Asked If He's Dating Nora Fatehi, Choreographer Terence Lewis Said This

Nora Fatehi with Terence Lewis. (courtesy: teren_here)

Choreographer Terence Lewis occupied a spot on the list of trends after he reacted to the rumours about him dating Nora Fatehi. During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Terence was asked if he is dating Nora, to which he replied: "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera." Terence and Nora co-judged the TV reality show India's Best Dancer briefly. Terence added, "I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also. We have a healthy relationship."

The choreographer, who has judged several dance reality shows, said this about his notion of "true love": "I don't want to be possessed, and I don't want to possess. I feel true love is free. Nobody can complete anybody."

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also featured in Salman Khan's Bharat. She also featured Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in film - she's featured in songs from films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan. She was also seen in Guru Randhawa's music video Dance Meri Rani. She's participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show Dance Deewane in place of Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes.