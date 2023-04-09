Pics: Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Poonam Dhillon And Other Celebs Attend Terence Lewis' Easter Brunch

Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre and other celebs arrived at Terence Lewis' Easter Brunch.

Bollywood stars Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, and Poonam Dhillon marked their presence at the Easter Brunch hosted by choreographer Terence Lewis in Mumbai on Sunday. Malaika Arora, who has previously worked with Terence Lewis as a co-judge in India's Best Dancer, arrived at the party looking beautiful in a yellow summer dress. Actresses Sonali Bendre and Poonam Dhillon were also spotted at the party, looking beautiful in their festive finery. Singer Neha Bhasin made heads turn as she arrived in a crop top and white flared skirt. Comedian Bharti Singh also attended the party and was clicked while hugging the host, Terence.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Other attendees at the party included film producer and actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta. Actor Shama Sikander was spotted at the party with her husband. Television actors Karan Wahi and Ritvik Dhanjavi also arrived at the party looking dapper. Lopamudra Raut and Kubbra Sait looked lovely as they posed with the party host Terence Lewis.

Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora share a close friendship and are also seen indulging in fun activities with each other. A few months back, Malaika asked Terence to include three yoga poses in a dance routine to a song of his choice. The three yoga asanas are Virabhadrasaba, Tadasana, and Uttanasana. Sharing the fun video, Malaika wrote, “Terence you taught me some groovin' dance moves and I taught you rockin' asanas. Now, we're even!”

Watch how Terence Lewis lived up to the challenge here:

Terence Lewis was also seen in an episode of the show Moving In With Malaika where, he said that Nora Fatehi and Malaika should dance together to Chaiyya Chaiyya. In the clip, when Terence makes this suggestion, both Malaika and Nora have their doubts. Take a peek:

Choreographer Terence Lewis has been associated with many reality shows as a judge. Some of those include Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, and Dance India Dance, to name a few.