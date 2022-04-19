Telugu Producer Narayan Das Narang Dies. See Tributes From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu And Others

Mahesh Babu with Narayan Das Narang (Courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang died today in Hyderabad. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. His sons Sunil Narang and Bharath Narang are also film producers. Chiranjeevi mourned the death of Narayan Das Narang and tweeted, "Tribute to Shri Narayanadas Narang Gari, President of the Film Chamber of Commerce." Narayan Das Narang was 76 when he died in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Narayan Das's funeral will take place at 4 pm at the Mahaprasthanam, where many celebrities are expected to pay their last respects and offer their condolences to his family, reported ANI.

Here's Chiranjeevi's post:

Mahesh Babu shared a photo with Narayan Das Narang on social media and wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. His vision and passion for cinema are an inspiration for many of us. Strength and condolences to his family and loved ones."

Here's Mahesh Babu's posts:

Namrata Shirodkar also mourned the death of Narayan Das Narang. She shared a photo of Narayan Das and wrote, "I have fond memories of Uncle... A true visionary whom I learnt so much from. Today is a very sad day for all of us at AMB Cinemas. Thank you #NarayanDas uncle for your guidance and support through the years. We will miss you. Love, light, and prayers to his family and loved ones."

Sudheer Babu expressed sadness and tweeted, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered... My deepest condolences to the family."

Narayan Das has bankrolled many films and owns the Asian multiplex. He was also the co-owner of AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. He has produced films like Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Naga Shaurya's Lakshya.