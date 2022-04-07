Asked About His Bollywood Debut, Mahesh Babu Said, 'I Don't Need To...'

Mahesh Babu on his Bollywood debut (Courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

If you are waiting for the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Babu, then here's some heartbreaking news for you. Mahesh Babu recently attended an event and when he was asked about working in Hindi films, the actor said, "I don't need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it'll get seen all over the world - that's what's happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films." A video from the event is going viral on the web. So, while many South stars are signing Bollywood movies and making their Hindi film debut, Mahesh Babu has a different approach.

Mahesh Babu has also signed a movie with RRR director S S Rajamouli and during the event, when he was asked about the project, the actor said, "I'm very excited about Rajamouli garu's project." Check out the video from the event here:

Mahesh Babu Reply To Media About His Bollywood Entry. pic.twitter.com/T8iJlJ1487 — Naveen MB Vizag 🔔 (@NaveenMBVizag) April 6, 2022

Mahesh Babu made his acting debut at the age of four. He was seen as a child artist in the film Needa in 1979. He made his acting debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu and won a Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Mahesh Babu has won many awards including Nandi Awards, Filmfare South Awards, South Indian International Movie Awards, CineMAA Awards, and others.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film will release on May 12. He has also signed films with Trivikram Srinivas and S S Rajamouli.