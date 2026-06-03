Teddi Mellencamp Gets Candid About Her Stage 4 Cancer Battle: 'I Have Panic Attacks'

Teddi Mellencamp is candidly sharing the emotional challenges she's facing as she continues her battle with stage 4 cancer. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram Stories on June 1 to reveal that a recent change in her treatment monitoring schedule has triggered anxiety.

Mellencamp explained that since being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, she had been undergoing monthly immunotherapy treatments along with regular CT scans and MRIs. However, her doctors recently decided to extend the interval between scans to three or four months. The change, while medically advised, has left Mellencamp struggling emotionally.

“So ever since I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, I get immunotherapy monthly and I was getting CT scans and MRIs monthly. But this past time, they decided they're gonna wait 3-4 months in between the tests,” she began.

“This has created such a nervous, raging anxiety inside of me. I'm speaking so fast because I'm so anxious. I keep having panic attacks,” she admitted, revealing that she had experienced panic attacks and night sweats while worrying about her upcoming tests. The reality star shared that she had changed her pajamas multiple times during the night because of stress-related sweating.

Mellencamp said that while she often fears her immunotherapy sessions, the regular scans provided reassurance. Now, nearly four months after her last round of imaging, she finds herself stressed.

“Also, another nice perk is I just keep crying… No warning, just tears. I just want to be positive,” she said. “I wanna be like those people that say they're positive all the time, but I'm really scared.”

The mother of three also opened up about the loneliness that can accompany a cancer diagnosis, saying that despite connecting with other cancer patients online, some experiences can only truly be understood by those living through them.

“And I've just hit that point where I'm just exhausted,” she shared while starting to tear up. “I'm exhausted and I realise there's probably a lot of you out there that feel just like me.”

She was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, in 2022. Mellencamp underwent 17 surgeries to treat the invasive skin cancer. In April 2025, she disclosed that the disease had spread to her brain and lungs, advancing to stage 4.

Despite the serious diagnosis, Mellencamp received encouraging news in October 2025 when doctors informed her there was “no trace of cancer” detectable at the time. However, she clarified that she was not yet considered to be in remission and would continue immunotherapy treatments for at least a year.

Most recently, in March 2026, Mellencamp shared a positive update on her health, saying she was “actually doing well” and that her treatment was progressing as planned.