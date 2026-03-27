Taylor Swift Thanks Fiance Travis Kelce After Her Major Win At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift had a big night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026. The event took place on Thursday in Los Angeles and celebrated the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations in the past year.

Taylor Swift took home seven awards out of nine nominations, and honestly, Swifties saw it coming. One of the highlights of the evening was when she accepted the award for Best Pop Album for The Life of a Showgirl.

During her speech, the pop icon gave a sweet shoutout to her fiance, Travis Kelce, who was present at the venue. Thanking the love of her life, Taylor said, “I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who's here tonight.” The camera quickly cut to Travis, who smiled as the crowd cheered.

Expressing gratitude towards her fans, Taylor Swift continued, “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about The Fate of Ophelia, because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”

????| Taylor thanking Travis in her acceptance speech for Best Pop Album at iHeart!



"['Life of a Showgirl'] probably feels very happy, confident and free, because that's the way I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé."

pic.twitter.com/gbgeoYyV2W — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) March 27, 2026

Apart from Best Pop Album, Taylor Swift also picked up major wins, including Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video and Favourite Tour Style.

Off stage, the diva's personal life has also been making headlines. Taylor and Travis got engaged in August 2025. The proposal happened at the NFL star's backyard, which he decorated like a fairytale setting.

Later, the lovebirds shared pictures online with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teachers are getting married.”

Now, fans are looking forward to their wedding. Reports suggest the couple will get married on June 13, 2026, at the Ocean House. The date is said to be special, as 13 has always been Taylor's lucky number.