Twilight Star Taylor Lautner's Fiancee Reveals She Once Had A Crush On Robert Pattinson. See ROFL Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: taydome)

Taylor Lautner's fiancee Tay Dome has occupied a spot on the list of trends. Courtesy: Latest Instagram Reels. Tay made a confession of sorts on Instagram that made the Abduction actor's heart swell with happiness and pride. Hopping on the trend where people share photos of their childhood crush and their current partner, Tay revealed that she had a crush on Taylor's Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The clip starts with Tay, dressed in a white tee, shyly looking at the camera while a voiceover in the background says: “Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with.” In the following shot, two stills of Robert Pattinson from the Twilight films appear on the screen. In the second part of the clip, we see a solo photo of Taylor and a beautiful picture from the proposal day.

“I think it's time to come clean,” she hilariously captioned the clip. But it is Taylor Lautner's comment on her post that has won the Internet.

Reacting to the video, Taylor Lautner commented: “Bout time I won something.” If you are confused about his comment, here's the story behind it – in The Twilight Saga, Taylor's character Jacob Black, who is a werewolf, is head over heels in love with Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart), who is the daughter of his dad's cop friend. However, she falls in love with a vampire (Robert Pattinson) and ends up marrying him. So, not in the film but IRL, Taylor “won” the love of his life.

Other than Taylor Lautner, celebs like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Madison Prewett also reacted to the clip and dropped laughing icons in the comments section. Model Tess Annique Souray's ROFL comment read: “Lol…plot twist.”

Check out Tay's post, which has garnered over one lakh likes, here:

Taylor and Tay have been together since 2018. They got engaged in November 2021. They shared loved-up pictures from their special day on November 13. “My absolute best friend. I cannot wait to spend forever with you,” wrote Tay while the caption on Taylor's post read: “11.11.2021…And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Take a look at Tay showing off her huge engagement ring here:

The duo often share mushy pictures with each other on social media.

On the work front, Taylor was last seen in the film Home Team.