No Points For Guessing Which Meme Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner And Taylor Dome Recreated

Taylor Swift with Taylor Lautner And Taylor Dome.

What happens when the three Taylors meet? They click pictures and recreate the famous “Spider-Man Pointing” meme. Wondering what are we talking about? Recently, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and his wife Taylor Dome came under one roof and they had a lot of fun. The three Taylors also recreated the iconic Spider-Man meme. In the first picture, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Dome are seeing pointing fingers at each other. In the next slide, we see the all-time favourite Spider-Man meme. Sharing the photos, Taylor Lautner wrote, "Secrets out! Tonight was wild." In the comments, Taylor Dome said, “It's just too good.”

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner met on the sets of Valentine's Day in 2009 and they reportedly started dating. The two split in December 2009, just a couple of months after being official.

Now, Taylor Lautner is married to his wife Taylor Dome and the two often set relationship goals on Instagram. The actor's wife is quite active on social media and shares funny reels with the actor. Sharing this one video, Taylor Dome poked fun at her husband. Don't miss the Twilight reference.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has released the music video I Can See You from her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album and the song is one of the four new ones from The Vault. As per reports, the Grammy winner has written and directed the music video which also features Taylor Lautner as one of the stars, including Joey King. In the music video, the singer can be seen trapped in a vault as Joey and Taylor Grammy try to rescue her.

Sharing the details about the video on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally the I Can See You video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for Mean when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn't have a stunt double!) and shout out to Taylor Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors. I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one."

At her Eras Tour Concert, Taylor Swift gave fans a surprise treat. She was joined by her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner on the stage who attended the concert with Taylor Dome. The actor did a backflip and the audience erupted in cheers.

Taylor Swift is currently on the super-successful Eras Tour across the US.