Inside Twilight Star Taylor Lautner's Wedding. See Pics

From Taylor Lautner's wedding. (courtesy: tlautnerbrasil)

Actor Taylor Lautner, best-known for playing the role of Jacob Black in the Twilight series of films, married his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome in a California winery. The actor shared pictures from the wedding on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and dreamy can't even begin to describe them. Sharing the pictures from his wedding, the actor wrote in his caption: "Mr and Mrs Taylor Lautner." Taylor Dome (now Taylor Lautner) shared the same post on her Instagram profile. The couple started dating in 2018.

See Taylor Lautner's post here:

The couple's love story began in 2018. Last year, in November, Taylor Lautner announced in an Instagram post that he and Taylor Dome were engaged. "11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true," he captioned the post from his proposal.

See photos from the proposal here:

The couple trended big time earlier this year. When Taylor Dome, as a part of an Instagram challenge, revealed that she had a crush on Taylor's Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. "I think it's time to come clean," she captioned the ROFL video.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Taylor Lautner, after his star-making appearance in the Twilight series of films, starred in films like Abduction, Grown Ups 2, Valentine's Day, The Ridiculous 6, Run The Tide and Home Team, to name a few.