Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi Brings Tarla Dalal's Story To Life

The trailer of Tarla arrived on Friday night and it is trending even hours later. The trailer brings to life the times of noted food writer and late celebrity home chef Tarla Dalal. The trailer showcases Tarla Dalal's journey (played by Huma) - her love story with food and how her dream to pursue it changed her life. The initial bits show that Tarla Dalal had a tough time finding her purpose but once she did, she redefined Indian-styled cooking and how. Tarla Dalal was known for hosting popular cookery TV shows like The Tarla Dalal Show and Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal, she wrote more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. She died in 2013 at the age of 77.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Huma Qureshi wrote, "It's here ! Life mein kuch karne ki khaas recipe aap bhi note kar lijiye (Special recipe to do something in life, you also note it). Trailer out now! Tarla on ZEE5, premiers 7th July."

Speaking of the project earlier , Huma Qureshi told news agency PTI, "I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character."

Tarla has been directed by Piyush Gupta and it has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari. The film will premiere on July 7 on Zee5.