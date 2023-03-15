Huma Qureshi Poses With 'Almost Flatmate' Guneet Monga's Oscar

Still from a video shared by Huma Qureshi. (courtesy: iamhumaq)

Producer Guneet Monga made the nation proud by winning an Oscar for her documentary short The Elephant Whisperers. She along with director Kartiki Gonsalves won the award in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. Needless to say, friends of the producer are elated by the development and cannot stop cheering for her. A case in point is Guneet Monga's dear friend and actress Huma Qureshi, who has shared an Instagram post celebrating the producer. In the post, the actress is also seen holding the Oscar trophy in her hand and giving it a kiss. Huma then says in the video, “Guys, I just want to say, this one is for Aram Nagar,” referring to an area in Mumbai's Versova that is home to reputed production houses and casting agencies, and therefore, an important area for all aspiring actors and filmmakers. This endearing video is then followed by an image of Guneet Monga holding her Oscar and a third photo of the producer sharing a kiss with her husband, Sunny Kapoor.

In her caption, Huma Qureshi looked back at her friend's trailblazing journey and stressed that the Oscar win is just the beginning for Guneet Monga. She said in her note, “My first producer (Gangs of Wasseypur), friend, almost flatmate (that's how my name is still saved on her phone) Guneet Monga. I'm so proud of you. Thank you for showing us how it's done. You are an inspiration, girl.”

Huma Qureshi continued: “Living her best life, winning an Oscar for India on her 3-month anniversary…stuff fairytales are made of. I've seen your hustle, your passion, your drive and just sticking it out in an all-boys club. All I can say is. ..that this is just the beginning.”

Speaking about holding the Oscar, Huma Qureshi added, “Oh and thank you for letting me touch and record these ridiculous videos with ‘Goldie' … now I'm just going to have to get my own so we can pose together #love #morepowertoyou #proud #inspired.”

Actor Rahul Khanna replied to the post with a clap emoji. Actor Varun Mitra dropped heart emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan responded by saying, “Too good.”

Following her win, Guneet Monga shared an image of her receiving the Oscar on stage and wrote in her Instagram post: “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India's Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom, Dad, Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby. Kartiki for bringing and weaving this story. To all the women watching. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go!”

See the post here:

The documentary The Elephant Whisperers recounts the story of Raghu, an orphaned elephant calf who is taken care of by Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple living in Mudumalai National Park. The film showcases the cultural relevance of the park and the heartwarming relationship that develops between the couple and the elephant. The Elephant Whisperers was recently released on Netflix in December 2022.