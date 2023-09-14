Taran Adarsh's Jawan Box Office Report Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Continues Glorious Run'

A still from Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is set to close its extended first week with a "humongous total," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Week 2's numbers will provide an indication of the film's lifetime collection. Wednesday's earnings added up to Rs 21.30 crore taking Jawan's domestic box office total so far Rs 327.88 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film brought in another couple of crores taking the regional score to over Rs 41 crore. Jawan released on September 7, a Thursday rather than the usual Friday which explains the "extended" week. The Thursday release was to take advantage of the Janmashtami festival.

"Jawan continues its glorious run. Will close extended Week 1 today with a humongous total. Biz in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime total. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr, Tuesday 24 cr, Wednesday 21.30 cr. Total: Rs 327.88 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh.

Jawan has been shattering box office records ever since it released – it is Bollywood's biggest opener and fetched its fastest Rs 300 crore, among other milestones. Many of the records Jawan is smashing are already owned by Shah Rukh Khan – his previous release Pathaan reset box office benchmarks that are now being demolished by Jawan.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Nayanthara plays the female lead with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt appear in special appearances that have become fan favourites. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Rodhi Dogra play key supporting roles.