The Jawan One-Liners Just Keep Coming From Shah Rukh Khan: 'Baap Re Baap'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: Anirudh)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been receiving love from all quarters and its box office trajectory is proof. Jawan, after minting ₹282.58 crore on Monday, is eyeing to break the 300 crore record on Day 6. To celebrate the film's success, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a montage, featuring scenes of his character Vikram Rathore in the film. The clip, shared on Instagram, gives a glance at the intense face-off between Vikram Rathore (SRK aka Azad's father) and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaalie Gaikwaad. The clip was attached to a fierce dialogue that narrated the mightiness of Vikram Rathore. It says, “Woh ant hai toh main kaal hoon. Woh teer hai toh main dhaal hoon. Hum punya-paap se pare, chita se woh hathyaar hoon. Jo na tali woh shraap hoon. Main tumhara baap hoon.” Shah Rukh Khan has shared the video along with the caption, “Beta toh Beta….. Baap Re Baap!! Ab Na Rukna Chalne De.” The clip became an instant hit on the social media platform. Replying to the post, TV actor Ravi Dubey said, “Vikram Rathore.” Vivek Dahiya wrote, “Baap scenes are BAAP of all scenes in Bollywood. More love, power and respect to you, Sir.” A fan simply dropped SRK's dialogue from the film, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.” Another added, “SRK fans to SRK: Victory belongs to us.”

A few said, “Baap ke rol mai Dil Jeet liya [We loved your role as Vikram Rathore.]”

“Infinite love for you forever,” read a comment.

As per some, Shah Rukh Khan is “Bollywood Ka Baap. [Father of Bollywood].”

Shah Rukh Khan is “unstoppable,” wrote a person.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). The film, backed by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, was released on September 7.

On Monday, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that Jawan“will become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club.” The trade analyst dropped a poster on Instagram and said, “Jawan fastest to enter ₹ 300 crore…Jawan: Day 6 [Tuesday], Pathaan: Day 7, Gadar 2: Day 8, Baahubali 2 Hindi: Day 10, KGF 2 Hindi: Day 11, Dangal: Day 13, Sanju: Day 16, Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 16, PK: Day 17, War: Day 19, Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Day 20, Sultan: Day 35, India business. Nett BOC.”



It is worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has already set a benchmark for Bollywood's fastest ₹ 250 crore on its Day 4.

Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra in prominent roles. After Jawan, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, which is expected to hit the theatres on December 22.