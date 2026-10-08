Tanushree Dutta Claims She Is Being Watched, Raises Questions About Neighbours And Security

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that she has been facing harassment and what she described as “illegal surveillance” around her home. The actor, who has stayed away from mainstream Bollywood in recent years, took to Instagram to share her concerns about people living in her neighbourhood and the behaviour she has reportedly been noticing around her residential building.

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories on October 8, Tanushree called her next-door neighbours “total creeps” and claimed that things had become uncomfortable ever since they moved in. She alleged that several people frequently visit their house and claimed that some of them “are always there to stare at me everytime I leave my home.”

Tanushree Dutta also raised concerns about the building management and security. Referring to the building secretary and security guard, she wrote, “Then there's the super creepy building secretary and the criminal security guard at the reception.”

The actor claimed that the situation has been going on since around 2020. According to Tanushree, she had lived in the building for nearly 15 years without facing such issues. She alleged that she now feels like she is being watched both inside and around her home.

The actor further wrote that she believes people have been “lurking around my flat” when she is away and asked for someone to investigate the people she was referring to and their activities.

Tanushree also linked the situation to an issue with her internet connection. She claimed, “My wifi is always down whenever I am not home,” suggesting that she finds the repeated disruptions suspicious.

Towards the end of her post, Tanushree warned that she could lose her temper if the alleged harassment continued. She also wrote that people who bother her eventually face bad things, adding that she believes “the universe does something to such a**holes.”

Tanushree Dutta ended the post by warning those she accused to stop before “something really bad” happens to them.

Tanushree Dutta became widely known after appearing in films including Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate, Dhol and Bhagam Bhag. She has largely remained away from mainstream Bollywood in recent years.

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