Tanishaa Mukerji Says <i>Bigg Boss</i> Contestants 'Used' Kajol, Ajay Devgn's Names For Screen Time

Tanishaa Mukerji has revisited her Bigg Boss 7 journey, shedding light on why she appeared restrained on the show and why the experience left a lasting impact on her. Speaking about language barriers, family scrutiny, and the emotional toll of reality television, Tanishaa said the show made her more guarded and cautious in the years that followed.

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Speaking to Mamarazzi, Tanishaa said, "A lot of people still remember me from Bigg Boss and say things like, 'Tanishaa is so cool, entertaining, and honest.' But definitely on Bigg Boss, I don't think I spoke out as much because I wasn't very comfortable with the language."

She explained that her choice of language affected how much of her was seen on screen. "At that time, a lot of my communication was cut from the show because I spoke in English," she added.

Tanishaa said she was careful about what she spoke on the show, largely to protect her family from unnecessary controversies. She said she had deliberately stayed silent on several issues to avoid arguments or situations that could lead to backlash against her family. However, she added that this did not stop people from finding reasons to criticise or speak about her and her family.

Reflecting on her time inside the house, Tanishaa admitted she was unaware of what was happening behind her back. "I had no idea until I came out of the house that people were using my name, my sister's (Kajol) name, my brother-in-law's (Ajay Devgn) name just to get screen time. That was my naivety. Today, I would never put myself in that position again where anybody feels they have the right to say anything about my family because of me," she said.

She added that the experience changed her outlook. "That experience definitely made me a lot more guarded because people really did go after my family. Even the channel upset me at times," she said.

Recalling how questions were raised on the show about why her family did not visit her, Tanishaa said such moments were particularly upsetting. "They would say things like, 'Why is her family not coming to see her in the house?' And I was like, 'You're paying everybody here. My family members are massive celebrities. If you're willing to pay them, they'll come. Why should they come for free?' This is still a TV show. Everybody is getting paid," she said.

When asked whether Bigg Boss had been a traumatic experience for her, Tanishaa was candid. "Definitely. Bigg Boss and these reality shows survive on trauma. Even the friendships there are trauma bonds. Trust me, once you heal, you realise those people are not really your friends anymore because you've healed past that trauma. Suddenly, you don't find certain behaviour or conversations interesting anymore," she said.



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