Kajol On Breaking Her No-Kiss Policy On Screen With <i>The Trial</i> After 30 Years: "Was Uncomfortable"

Kajol, who has been working in the industry for more than three decades, broke her no‑kiss policy on screen with her OTT debut, The Trial, on Disney+ Hotstar. During a recent conversation, the actor opened up about what made her say “yes” to the shot and how she felt in the moment.

In the show, Kajol shared a kiss with Jisshu Sengupta.

Speaking to Lilly Singh on her podcast, Kajol said, “Honestly, it was the season that I was playing. It had so much to do with the character and who she was. It wasn't simply a kiss; it was about what she thought and what she wanted to happen and what didn't happen for her. What she believed, what she had faith in. What she couldn't have faith in. It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn't have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character.”

Kajol shared that she was okay with the idea in theory, but when it came to actually shooting it on set, she felt “uncomfortable.”

“I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn't sure whether I was actually going to do it or tell them, ‘Cut! This is not happening!' But I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today,” Kajol recalled.

Kajol's Instagram posts are a treasure trove of fam‑jam moments.

A couple of months ago, Kajol shared a happy picture with Ajay Devgn. “In a rare moment of understanding, we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!” the caption read.

The picture features the gorgeous couple posing together against a muted green backdrop. Ajay Devgn is seen in a deep black suit paired with a white shirt and glasses, sporting his signature beard. Kajol, on the other hand, looks stunning in a maroon saree with intricate detailing, styled with a sleek ponytail and a statement choker necklace. The two are seen looking at each other with warm smiles and love.

Ajay and Kajol fell in love while filming their movie Hulchul and strengthened their bond through their work together on Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

After dating for a few years, Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple is blessed with two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Speaking of The Trial, Kajol plays a lawyer in the show who discovers her husband's adultery. The show was renewed for a second season last year.