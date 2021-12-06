'Tan Fades But Memories Last Forever': Water Baby Rakul Preet Writes From Experience

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Monday blues are real and the only other blues to beat them are the kind that Rakul Preet Singh shared on her Instagram profile on Monday morning. The actress is busy dreaming of beaches and why shouldn't she? Rakul Preet Singh is a self-confessed "water baby" after all. She shared a throwback picture, in which she can be seen chilling on the beach, dressed in blue swimwear. Her bright ear-to-ear smile says it all. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post: "The tan fades but memories last forever." She added the hashtags #waterbaby and #throwback to her post.

A quick glance through the actress' Instagram profile showcases how much she enjoys being a water baby. "Take me back to a mask free holiday," she captioned a video and added the hashtags #mood and #waterbaby.

Pools or beaches, Rakul Preet Sing is game for all.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It also featured John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh signed Runway 34 last year. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress will also star in Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She recently wrapped Production 41 with Akshay Kumar. She will also star in a film titled Chhatriwali.