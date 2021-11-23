Jackky Bhagnani Trends After Rakul Preet Singh Was Asked About Wedding Plans

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy rakulpreet)

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is trending this week because of an interview - even though he didn't give it and isn't mentioned in it by name. The interview was with actress Rakul Preet Singh who was asked about her personal life and potential wedding plans - Rakul Preet and Jackky are dating and made it Instagram official last month on her birthday. Therefore, Internet fame. Asked by the Hindustan Times about marriage, Rakul Preet Singh, 31, said, "Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I'm focusing on my career because that's exactly what I am here for."

Public scrutiny comes with the territory of being an actor, Rakul Preet Singh said: "A celeb's life is always under scrutiny and that's the flip side of being a public figure. I really don't let the noise around me bother me. I do my job in front of the camera and I've my personal space off the camera."

She suspended that rule with an Instagram post last month in which she tagged Jackky Bhagnani, accompanying a photo of themselves with a heart emoji strewn caption. "You have been my biggest gift this yea! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you," Rakul Preet wrote, "Here is to making more memories together."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rakul Preet Singh said, "I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it."

Last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson this year, Rakul Preet's upcoming films include Mayday and Doctor G. Jackky Bhagnani's acting credits include Youngistaan and Rangrezz. He has produced films like Sarbjit and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom.