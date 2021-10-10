Rakul Preet Singh Makes It Instagram Official With Jackky Bhagnani On Her Birthday

Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rakulpreet )

Woohoo. Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday and we couldn't be more excited. The actress, who turned 31 on Sunday, celebrated her birthday on Instagram by making her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani public. The couple shared a beautiful picture of themselves taking a stroll in a park holding hands on their respective Instagram profile. Posting the picture, Jackky Bhagnani wished the actress with this loved up note: "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart icon)." Awww.

In her reply, Rakul Preet Singh thanked Jackky Bhagnani with this mushy post: "Thank you my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop , thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together."

Congratulations Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Check out the duo's posts here:

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. Some of her popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2.

She made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014 and also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Rakul was last seen in the Telugu film Konda Polam. Her upcoming movies are Mayday, Doctor G, Attack, Thank God and Indian 2.

Jackky Bhagnani, who has featured in films like Kal Kissne Dekha, Ajab Gazabb Love and Youngistaan, has produced Bell Bottom, Coolie No 1 and Jawaani Jaaneman.