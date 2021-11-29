MayDay: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Now Called Runway 34. See First Look Posters

Amitabh Bachchan on a promotional poster of Runway 34. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights "Fasten your seatbelts and sit tight!" wrote Big B for the film

"Gear up for a journey, you'll never forget," wrote Rakul

Runway 34 will release in theatres on Eid next year

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film, which was initially titled MayDay, will now be called Runway 34. The stars announced the title change on social media on Monday and unveiled their respective first look posters from the film along with it. Runway 34, which is inspired by true events, is being directed by Ajay Devgn, who is also co-producing it under his production banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. Revealing his first look from the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "MayDay is now Runway 34. Fasten your seatbelts and sit tight! Inspired by true events, #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!" He looks deep in thoughts in the poster.

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen sporting a pilot uniform and aviation headsets in her first look from Runway 34. "MayDay is now Runway 34. Gear up for a journey, you'll never forget," she wrote in her caption. Reacting to her post, her boyfriend and producer Jackky Bhagnani commented: "Pilot madam" with a fire icon.

Ajay Devgn shared the first look posters of the three lead characters in separate posts and captioned all of them: "MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 as promised."

Runway 34 will release in theatres on Eid next year - April 29.

Runway 34 marks Rakul Preet Singh's second project with Ajay Devgn, after the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, and her first film with Amitabh Bachchan.

However, this film is just another addition to the list of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's collaborative projects like Khakee (2004), Satyagraha (2013), Major Saab (1998), Aag (2007), Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) and Teen Patti (2010).