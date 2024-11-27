Tamannaah's Retro Look Gets Big Love From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rasha Thadani: "You Look Like A Doll"

Tamannaah, gearing up for the release of the Netflix film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, shared a bunch of intriguing pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Tamannaah rocks an all-black look. She wore a black bodycon dress. She amped up her glamour quotient with black heels and a wide hair band. Keeping her accessories minimal, Tamannaah aced the retro look like a pro. Tamannaah wrote in the caption, "When the aaropi is under cover." Tamannaah's look received a whole lot of love from her colleagues and friends. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Amazing." Rasha Thadani wrote, "You look like a doll." Diana Penty wrote, "Hottt."Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Loveee." Take a look:

Tamannaah tickled fans' interest by sharing her looks from the film. A few days ago, she dropped a few BTS scenes from the film. Dressed in a salwar suit, Tamannaah looked like a woman-next-door. The caption read, "Kamini and her cuties." Take a look:

The aaj ki raat actor shared a bunch of photos with her girl gang on Instagram feed a few days ago. In the pictures, they can be seen having a blast. Tamannaah was joined by Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, Kajal Aggarwal, Diana Penty, Pragya Kapoor and Nishka Lulla Mehra. The friends can be seen laughing their heart out, dancing and living their best lives. Taking a cue from her sensational hit number Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), Tamannaah captioned the images, "When aaj ki raat was a Sunday." Take a look:

Tamannaah was last seen in Vedaa, which released on the same day as Stree 2. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it had John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar features Ashrut Jain, Tamannaah, Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.