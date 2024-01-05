Tamannaah's London Vlog Highlights: Vijay Varma, Pizza, Party And Chaiyya Chaiyya

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah's vlog is such a mood. The actress, who was holidaying in London with boyfriend Vijay Varma and friends, documented moments from it in a vlog entry or "welog" as she called it. The clip begins with Tamannaah's pizza night, which was followed by a party where they danced to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya in London because, why not? This was followed by Tamannaah, Vijay and friends stepping out for some ice cream. The vlog came to an end with all of them singing Arijit Singh songs. The voiceover in the vlog was cherry on the cake. Fin.

Check out Tamannaah's vlog here:

The actress also documented her holiday via photos in an Instagram post. A caption along with it, that read, "Dil pe chale na kiska zor because we are in 2024 (The heart won't listen anymore because we are in 2024)."

A quick glimpse at what the actress' New Year's eve looked like. "Too much fun #newyearseve #cantstopwontstop #yolo 2024 here I come," she wrote.

Vijay Varma too shared moments from his London diaries. Take a look:

Tamannaah had multiple releases in 2023. She featured in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Her other releases of 2023 included Jee Karda, Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad and Kaalkoot too last year. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.