Tamannaah's Diwali Look Is <i>Stree</i>-Approved. See What Shraddha Kapoor Posted

Tamannaah Bhatia has been making waves on social media with her stunning ethnic looks during the Diwali festivities. At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, the Stree 2 star stunned in a rani pink lehenga choli that truly made her the centre of attention. Her ensemble featured a beautifully ruched art silk lehenga, complemented by a sleek thin belt that accentuated her waist and flowed into a voluminous skirt. She paired it with a matching cropped blouse, which featured full-length churidar sleeves. The look was completed with a coordinating ruched dupatta adorned with delicate gold ghungroos along the edges.

Sharing photos of her Diwali look on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, "Phuljhadi. As soon as she posted the pictures, her Stree 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor gave her stamp of approval. She commented, "Hello there Pineapple. Looking very good very nice."

Raashii Khanna referred to her as "Sundari," while Munmun Dutta simply commented, "Beautiful." Rasha Thadani emptied her bag of heart emojis.

ICYDK, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia shared screen space in the film Stree 2. In addition to Tamannaah and Shraddha, Stree 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles with Varun Dhawan making a cameo appearance. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Vedaa, which clashed with Stree 2. Before that, she appeared in the Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C. The film starred Raashii Khanna and Kovai Sarala. The actress also has the supernatural thriller Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, in the line-up.