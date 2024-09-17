Tamannaah On Ex-Boyfriends: "It Takes A Lot To Be Outright Mean To Someone"

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. But have you ever wondered how Tamannaah views her past relationships? An old video of Tamannaah is currently circulating on the internet in which she revealed that while some of her former partners were “really amazing,” others were “outright mean,” which made them book their names in her “hate” list. Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I don't think they were toxic. None of my exes were toxic at all. I think I met some really amazing people and I still wish them well and not because I am being politically correct. I actually do not hate any of my exes because I think they were nice people,” in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia.

The actress added, “There are like three people on that list and I hate them. I can use that strong word of hate. They just make me feel hate. Some people deserve it. I just think it takes a lot to be outright mean to someone and when people do that and that too very consciously like knowing exactly the effect that it is going to have on you, then they are just mean people.”

Not too long ago, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about two major heartbreaks in her life. She said, “I had two heartbreaks which were extremely important for my evolution. The first happened because I was very young. I think it came from a place where I felt like I wanted more. Just for that one person, I do not think that I could have given up many other things that I wanted. I felt like there was much more to see. Another heartbreak was that I could see that the person was not good for me… as an influence in my life and as a long-term partner,” during a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in director Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa. She made a special appearance in the film headlined by John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. Tamannah also had a cameo in Stree 2's song Aaj Ki Raat.