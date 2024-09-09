Tamannaah On Rajinikanth: "He Is A Demi-God. It's Not A Put On"

It is safe to say that Tamannaah Bhatia's dance numbers dance numbers enjoy a separate fanbase. From Jailer's Kaavaalaa to Stree 2's Aaj Ki Raat, her performances have grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, Tamannaah shared her experience of working with Rajinikanth in Jailer, calling the south superstar the “most humble” person she has ever met. During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Tamannaah said, “He is the most purest person you will ever meet. The age he is at, the sheer amount of movies he has done and the amount of adulation and fan following that he has, he is (still) the most humble person… He is a demi-god. It is not a put-on. It is an actual thing. If I have seen someone truly humble, it is him.”

Recalling the time she was shooting for Kaavaalaa with Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia added, “I remember we were shooting Jailer and we were shooting the Kaavaalaa song and he just did the step once and all the dancers (who were) in the background, the moment it got cut, they were screaming and hooting. And he turned back and he waved at them. He gave them acknowledgement that he values their existence. And the fact that they are screaming for him, he validates his fans.”

Tamannaah Bhatia continued that Rajinikanth acknowledges his fans because they are the ones who made him a superstar. “So when creative people say ‘Mai apne liye karta hun' mujhe samajh mein hi nahi aata hai. Because jo hamare desh ka, biggest actor (Rajinikanth) that we have had and who is glorified to the level of a god, woh bhi apne har fan ko validate karta hai. Kuynki woh fans ke wajah se hi bane hai… Actors toh bohot banne aate hai par stars sirf kuch hi bann paate hai kuynki stardom sirf aapko log bestow kar sakte hai. [So when creative people say, 'I do it for myself,' I just do not understand it. Because the biggest actor in our country, who is glorified to the level of a god, validates every single fan. It is because of the fans that they have become what they are. Many people become actors, but only a few become stars because stardom is something that only the people can bestow upon you.]”

Tamannaah Bhatia made a cameo appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. She also had a special appearance in Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.