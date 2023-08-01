Tamannaah And Boyfriend Vijay Varma Hugged And Posed Adorably At Kaalkoot Screening

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma pictured together last night.

About last night. The makers of Kaalkoot hosted a screening in Mumbai. Vijay Varma stars in the lead role. At the screening, Tamannaah, who is dating Vijay Varma, was his plus one. The actress was pictured greeting the actor as she made her way to the screening. Later, the Lust Stories 2 co-stars hugged and then posed and smiled together. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it. See pictures from last night's screening here:

The actress confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion and she said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."

In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. She starred in Amazon Prime Video's Jee Karda and the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 this year. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and her recent releases also include Plan A Plan B and Babli Bouncer.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad this year. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.