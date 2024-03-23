Ahead Of Crew Release, Kareena Kapoor Enjoys 'The Serengeti Sun' With Family

Kareena Kapoor shared these images on her Instagram story.

Please don't disturb Kareena Kapoor. The actress is enjoying the best time of her life in the Serengeti ecosystem in Africa. How do we know? She has shared an update on her Instagram Stories. The actress, who will be next seen in Crew, has shared a beautiful picture of the sunrise from this geographical region. In the photo, we can see a leafless tree against the mesmerising orange hues of the Sun. Now, that's what you call natural beauty at its peak. Along with the snap, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The Serengeti Sun." She also dropped a Sun and red heart emoji in the caption.

Up next, Kareena Kapoor gave a shout-out to her upcoming film Crew. The star shared a picture in which she can be seen in an uber-cool outfit. Alongside the image, she mentioned the release date of the film. It read, "Waiting for 29th March like..." Kareena also used the hashtag “Crew”. In addition to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma will also be seen in Crew.

Kareena Kapoor loves to travel and share glimpses of her adventures with the rest of the world. To start 2024 in a fun way, the diva jetted off to Switzerland with her BFF Natasha Poonawalla. She posted a photo of herself looking out of a window with the caption, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." Another image showcased the serene surroundings with the message, "Find your light." Lastly, there was a delightful photo of Kareena and Natasha with the caption, "This is how we stay cozy in the snow." Click here to read the story in detail.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, which marked her OTT debut. The Netflix film also featured Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.