Tabu Turns 53, Amazon Prime Video Wishes Her With A Montage Of Her Best Cinematic Moments

Happy Birthday, Tabu. The actress turns 53 today. While the star's industry friends and colleagues have showered her with wishes, Prime Video's official Instagram page posted a video that truly deserves a special mention. They have shared a montage featuring Tabu's memorable sequences in her films such as Maqbool, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Astitva, David, Hera Pheri, Chandni Bar, Priyuralu Pilichindi, Virasat, Iruvar and Border. In the clip, we also got a glimpse of a scene from Maqbool, where Tabu says, “Meri jaan bolo. Pyaar se bolo na. Jaan meri. Meri Jaan.” The note attached to the video read, “Meri jaan & jaan meri mean the same thing.”

In terms of work, Tabu was last seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Shergill. The film, released in August, was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Up next, Tabu is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Dune: Prophecy. Recently, she attended the world premiere of the HBO series in New York City. The diva dazzled in a black gown. Tabu also shared a series of snaps from the event on her Instagram. In her caption, she thanked showrunner Alison Schapker and director Anna Foerster. The actress wrote, “The actress wrote, “Thank you Alison Schapker, Sarah Aubrey and Anna Foerster for this incredible experience! For having me step into the Duneiverse and into the world and journey of Sister Francesca Sisterhood above all!”

Tabu will be playing the role of Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy. In August, the official look of Tabu's character was released by the makers. In the snap, the star can be seen dressed in a black gown. Her hair was neatly tied in a ponytail. The side note read, "Sister Francesca. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres this."

In addition to Tabu, Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Aoife Hinds and Travis Fimmel will be seen in Dune: Prophecy.