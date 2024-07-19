Dune: Prophecy Teaser Eclipsed By Tabu's First Appearance As Sister Francesca

Tabu in a still from Dune: Prophecy teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

For all Tabu fans, we have great news. The actress' first look from Dune: Prophecy is here. We get a glimpse of her character in the second teaser released on Thursday. In the HBO original, Tabu plays the role of Sister Francesca. In the video, Tabu's character appears towards the end. Although Tabu does not have any dialogue in the teaser, her character, dressed in black, radiates power. She looks straight into the camera with folded hands. Other than Tabu's character, the teaser tells the story of how a group of sisters, dressed in black, are trained by the Bene Gesserit—a powerful social, religious, and political force.

Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen also makes an appearance in the teaser. She says, “Sacrifices must be made.” While sharing the teaser on YouTube, the makers wrote, “True power begins with control.”

As per a Variety report, Tabu's character is “strong, intelligent, and alluring. ”In May, the makers of Dune: Prophecy released its first teaser. The teaser takes viewers back 10,000 years before the main story begins. It shows the beginnings of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which is gaining power in the vast Imperium. Led by the strong Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson), the Bene Gesserit become key players in shaping the future of civilizations with their secretive influence.

The official synopsis of Dune: Prophecy read, “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

In addition to Tabu and Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Olivia Williams and Mark Strong will also be seen in Dune: Prophecy. The series has been inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood Of Dune. It will stream on JioCinema Premium.