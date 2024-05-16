Dune: Prophecy Teaser - The Internet Thinks They Spotted Tabu. Can You Spot Her Too?

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Step into the vast, mystical sands of Arrakis, where the whispers of prophecy echo through time. The makers of Dune: Prophecy recently dropped its teaser. In the first glimpse of Dune: Prophecy, viewers are transported back 10,000 years before the legendary tale unfolds. This teaser unveils the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, as they weave their intricate web of power amidst the sprawling Imperium. Led by the formidable Valya, the Bene Gesserit emerges as the architects of destiny, shaping the fate of civilisations with their unseen hands.

But wait, that's not all. Fans are buzzing with excitement as they think that they spotted Tabu in the teaser. One fan even shared a screenshot featuring a veiled character, while another pointed out a brief glimpse of a bare back.

A fan wrote on X, "#Tabu in #DuneProphecy."

Another one commented, "Oh I just know Tabu is gonna eat everyone up in this." A tweet read, " The way Tabu is actually in Dune now???"

oh I just know tabu is gonna eat everyone up in this

pic.twitter.com/ZDLqccBqnU — qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) May 15, 2024

THE WAY TABU IS ACTUALLY IN DUNE NOW??? forget kandukondain kandukondain au, kiralfonse dune au next https://t.co/WVP2dyrO31 — jinx (@_kaetae) May 15, 2024

While a fan wrote, "That's Tabu's back, I'm 100% sure of it. Dune prophecy LFG!!!, another one wrote, "Saw Tabu in Dune: Prophecy."

THAT'S TABU'S BACK I'M 100% SURE OF IT DUNE PROPHECY LFG!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LnR9d7Px2I

— non-russian vanya (@SH0P_GlRL) May 15, 2024

Take a look at the trailer here.

The official synopsis read, “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

According to a report in Variety, Tabu will recur in the role of Sister Francesca and her character is described as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

Originally greenlit in 2019 as Dune: The Sisterhood, the series draws inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Positioned 10,000 years prior to the rise of Paul Atreides, the show delves into the expansive universe of Dune, exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the narrative of two Harkonnen sisters battling formidable forces threatening humanity's future.

The series also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in key roles.