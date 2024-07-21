Tabu On Not Working With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Not Dictating Who He Works With'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: __ranbir_kapoor_official__)

Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu are two of the most prominent faces of Bollywood. Although they have appeared alongside each other during guest appearances, the duo has never been cast in a film opposite each other in lead roles. Recently, Tabu addressed this matter. In a chat with Galatta India, the actress said, “I am not a producer, I am not a director, I am not a scriptwriter, I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with. Okay? And which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no from what is offered to me.”

Tabu continued, “(There were films), I know what I have refused and I am sure he has also refused a few. Aisa kuch hua nahi ke our paths crossed. But I must respect the fact that a lot of people want to see me and Shah Rukh together, I will not discount all that.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu were first seen together in the 2002 movie Saathiya. In the film, headlined by Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, Tabu and SRK had cameo appearances.

Following this, in Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na, there was a brief appearance of Tabu as a teacher watching SRK dance. The film, directed by Farah Khan, also featured Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Amrita Rao in key roles.

Then, in 2005, Tabu appeared alongside Kay Kay Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Celina Jaitly, and Jimmy Shergill in Silsiilay. In the same movie, Shah Rukh Khan was seen as the narrator.

Lastly, Tabu was featured in the song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The film, led by Shah Rukh Khan, marked Deepika Padukone's entry into Bollywood. Apart from Tabu, many stars including Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Jeetendra, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, and others were spotted in the Deewangi Deewangi video.

A few weeks ago, Tabu also recalled receiving expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan for her appearance in Deewangi Deewangi. In an interview with Zoom, she said, “Ek shot hum sabne kiya tha. [There was a shot that all of us did.] I did it for Farah (director Farah Khan) and yeah, it was great fun. They made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. On the other hand, Tabu will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Ajay Devgn, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are also a part of the project directed by Neeraj Pandey.